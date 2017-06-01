PITTSBURG, CALIF. — Performance Mechanical, Inc. was recently recognized for exemplary safety practices and performance with a 2017 Thomas J. Reynolds Award for Excellence in Construction Safety and Health from The Association of Union Contractors, an organization that represents more than 2,000 contractor companies nationally. The award was given for superior safety practices in Category One, which represents over 1 million hours worked without a DART (Days Away Restricted Transferred) case.

PMI, a subsidiary of EMCOR Group, is a full-service industrial mechanical contractor providing process piping and equipment installation, civil, structural, instrumentation, and boiler installation and repair to electrical generating plants, food and beverage producers, pipeline compressor and metering stations, manufacturing facilities and water treatment plants throughout California.

“At Performance Mechanical, … we are passionate about the safety of our workers and their safe return home from work every day; we’ve made a commitment to the goal of achieving zero accidents and won’t be satisfied until we’ve met that goal,” stated Andy Hosler, president and CEO of Performance Mechanical.

He added that, to be eligible for the TAUC Award, it was required that the company’s DART rate be below 1.5, which is 25 percent below the Bureau of Labor Statistics national average. Based on PMI’s TAUC award application and OSHA logs, PMI's DART rate was 0.00.

The mechanical contractor’s commitment to safety is part of a multitiered, integrated approach that includes a “Zero Accident Program” as well as a host of supporting initiatives such as the "Be There For Life" program. This EMCOR effort is designed to educate employees and their families about the importance of safety through use of workplace posters, in-company newsletters, mailings, and a number of other creative tactics intended to reach employees and their families.

EMCOR also conducts regional "Target Zero" safety conferences, bringing together industry experts from its operating companies and partners to share information and successful strategies.