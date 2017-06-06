Contractor Magazine

Plumbing and Heating Nightmares III

Jun 6, 2017
Comments 13
  • kg0z5dc7j22z.jpg

    Presenting the hack-job van

    We have shown plenty of Plumbing and Heating Nightmares over the years -- but have you ever wondered what the work spaces of the some of the people who do these jobs must look like?

    Wonder no more! If this is how they keep their van, tools and supplies, you can be pretty sure the end result of their work will be a nightmare.

    Many thanks for the picture go to user Napp_ on the social media site Reddit (and also our sympathies, since he did have to do a ride-along in this van).

    
  • twoshovels.jpg

    Ugh! The accordion extension!

    Never use an accordion-type extension for a horizontal application. Better yet, avoid them altogether -- this is probably going to clog up any day now (if it isn't clogged up already!).

    Thanks to user twoshovels on the social media site Reddit for the image.

    
  • KitchenSink1_0.jpg

    Everything but the kitchen sink -- under the sink

    Believe it or not, this actually passed both the county inspection and the buyers inspection.

    There's a LOT going on here -- the trap is in the way of the disposal, for one thing -- but kitchen island venting likely contributed to the problem.

    
  • VNFVj1h.jpg

    Three traps -- no waiting!

    Sometimes, it seems with hack jobs like they just put together whatever they had in the bag at the time and called it a day.

    Thanks for the image goes to user coolhandluke45 on the social media site Reddit.

    
  • odnak-r4XjeqkiVgIK0jTpgszeeoVx5-H4vueRkG5OI.jpg

    How NOT to install a disposer

    Well, first there's the near-insane use of PVC -- but that's par for the course for hack jobs like this. Then there's the lack of clean-outs -- which really doesn't much matter since all of this needs to be ripped out.

    For some reason what REALLY gets me is that black electrical tape junction box. It's the little things that surprise you.

    Thanks to user SupplyHouseTeam on the social media site Reddit.

    
  • hs8pfua.jpg

    Failed relief valve? No problem!

    All you have to do is elevate your water heater a couple feet off the floor and put the drainage bucket on a pulley connected to the ball tap. Bucket fills, sinks, tap shuts off. Problem solved -- and you didn't have to spent $20-$40 on a new relief valve!

    Thanks to user coldism on the social media site Reddit.

    
  • inspection-nightmares-02.jpg

    Super Mario World

    Every time we see PVC piping gone crazy we wonder, was it poor planning, or poor execution? Either way, these results are more something Mario the plumber should be jumping through than a licensed plumber should be putting their name to.

    
  • nedreck89.jpg

    Never let an electrician install your plumbing!

    The former owner of this house, an electrician, decided to do his own plumbing. The installation includes found abs, conduit, thin wall PVC, sch 40 PVC and a piece of concrete pipe. Thanks to user nedreck89 on the social media site Reddit.

    
  • only_cleanout.jpg

    THIS is the only cleanout in the house?!?

    Who in their right mind puts the only cleanout in the house right above the fuse box? To be fair, the fault might lie with the electrical contractor, but it looks as if the line was run after the fuse box was installed.

    The plumber who had to fix this nightmare ended up pulling the toilet to snake the line, and then moving the cleanout. Picture credit goes to user Johnthemox on the social media site Reddit.

    
  • sikjonas.jpg

    Just tear it all out and start over!

    From what little sense I can make of this installation there are at least two T&P valves and an expansion tank. So... what? Maybe a solar system that got installed then disconnected? Whatever the real story is, it's a prime example of cutting corner after corner until all that's left is a mess. Tear the whole thing out and start over. Thanks to user sikjonas on the social media site Reddit for the photo.

    
  • nightmare_wh.jpg

    Awful, awful water heater install

    Here at the Nightmares Gallery we've seen some terrible things done with braided hose pipe, and some abominable misuses of PVC pipe, but even innocuous (insulated) threaded copper pipe can make for a horrible outcome when the installer doesn't know what they're doing. Found on Pinterest from Kevin Szabo Jr. Plumbing (who probably had to fix the problem).

    
  • MechanicalHub copy.jpg

    Even more fun with PVC!

    It's gotten to the point we could do an entire gallery just out of bad PVC piping. Did they run out of more appropriate sections, do you think? Or did they just not care?

    
  • 19-inspection-nightmares.jpg

    A rope-hung urinal

    This homeowner got all fancy when hooking up this basement urinal: hung from the ceiling by ropes, plumbed with a hose, and drained into another hose hook up. Why not just use the sink? Photo from Ken Meyer, ACI, Portico Home Inspection LLC
    Portland, OR, and courtesy of The ASHI Reporter.

    
  • Plumbing2.jpg

    Do you really need five manifolds?

    This photo was sent in by Kenny Down of Cool Air Mechanical. Kenny was at the home to install a dehumidifier when he came across this piping "upgrade". Perhaps the installer was some kind of frustrated artist? Thanks for the pic, Kenny.

    
  • sitsidewaystoilet.jpg

    The sit sideways toilet

    No, there's nothing special in the design of this toilet — but you still have to sit sideways to use it! Also, you have to step over it to get to the shower. Many thanks for the image from the good people at www.thisoldhouse.com.

    
  • baffling-home-design-13.jpg

    Hopeful thinking

    I guess an installation like this means an extra square foot or so of shelf space — but you do have to work off the assumption you'll never ever have to open the top of the toilet tank. Credit to the folks at lightersideofrealestate.com for the pic.

    
  • nightmares-4.jpg

    Job not well done

    This mess of a picture comes from Reddit user lookatthatsquirrel, who said "Yes. This is the manifold painted. I'm the electrician on the job, but I did plumbing for a good part of my early career. The service is pretty close to the boiler and water heater. While we were pulling feeds, I noticed the dope. I always hated dope, rather just use tape instead. A lot easeier to keep neat and was always taught that it was easier to get the fittings apart later. I will probably be a smartass next time they are there and ask if they ran out or bought stock."

    
  • sloppy.jpg

    Sloppy work

    Just because you're using flexible plastic piping in an application is no excuse for this kind of work.

    
  • alexanderbopp.jpg

    But... why?

    It just makes no real sense. Why have the vent outside the wall instead of a sanitary tee inside the wall? From Reddit user alexanderbopp.

    
  • IMG_2748.JPG

    Leaky pipe? No problem!

    Just jam some toilet paper rolls in there. This photo from a club in Las Vegas courtesy of Sr. Content Producer Candace Roulo.

    
  • photo_1.JPG

    PVC-a-palooza

    Some days, it's a struggle to stay out of your own way. Photo from Melanie McLean Aldrich via Mechanical-Hub.com.

    
  • SolventWeldWipeout.jpg

    Solvent weld wipeout

    Dude, it's PVC pipe, not brain surgery. Why is this so hard?

    
  • Latest.JPG

    Desperate piping

    There had to be a more efficient way to pipe this. Well, at least they painted the pipes to match the walls.

    
  • nightmares-3.jpg

    One for the DIY'ers

    From Reddit user utidl46, we get this lovely picture of a job done by someone who wanted to do-it-yourself. He explained that "There's a cracks between the giant blob of solder and the cast iron pipe. It's been like this for over 20 years. ... But it didn't though that solder cracked off within a year of that person doing it and the insulation is soaked all the way up to the top of the cabinet and that Leak is on the floor. I can't even imagine what is happening behind the wall in the basement."

    
  • BoilersNotFixableViaTonyHilliardArea51.jpg

    Game over

    The customer wanted to know if this boiler was fixable. Umm, no. Photo courtesy of Tony Hilliard, Area51HVAC.com.

    
  • nightmares-1.jpg

    "Neat"? Not so much

    "Neat" was the title of the Reddit post where user combateer posted this picture. It's...quite the opposite, as nothing in here looks the least bit sanitary.

    
  • nightmares-2.jpg

    Oops

    This picture and story come from Reddit user Dleslie212, who said: "This customer had a remodel done on his house about five years ago. Apparently, the plumbers taped together a few peices of pex and tried to use them to fish a test ball from the manhole right outside his garage upstream to a wye, and then forgot to mention that they left the pex lines inside his sewer line." Visit here for more pics: http://www.reddit.com/r/Plumbing/comments/2ujdka/fun_job_of_the_day/

    
  • GasLineNightmare.jpg

    Shoddy gas line

    Our friend Jason Shadowen, Electrical Detectives, Energy, Illinois, posted this photo from Fowler Heating & Cooling, Marion, Illinois. Fowler went to a home where an 87-year-old man had asked a contractor to run some new gas line for him. Instead of running it under the house in the basement, they ran it along the outside of the house and used the hose bib for a pipe hanger. Fowler says that it encounters this kind of shoddy work on a daily basis.

    
  • RatsNest_2156.jpg

    PEX tubing gone wild!

    Imagine coming across a system like this. Then imagine having to fix it! The unenviable task went to John Adams, Adams Plumbing & Heating. Thanks for the pic, John.

    
  • KitchenSink1.jpg
Having your plumbing and heating work done by a licensed professional is always the smart move. The alternative could be a real nightmare!

Here are some of the worst examples of plumbing and heating projects gone terribly, terribly wrong. Some have been sent in by our readers, (such as Adams Plumbing & Heating in Long Lake, NY), and some have been culled from social media sites (such as Reddit) or wherever the internet celebrates human folly (such as dumpaday.com).

If you have nighmares of your own to share, send them to steve.spaulding@penton.com.

Can't get enough Plumbing and Heating Nightmares? Check out our original gallery here, and it's first spin-off here.

Discuss this Gallery 13

geduffy
on Feb 25, 2015

Thank goodness I work in HVAC/R, we rarely see anything like these interesting plumbing photos. Usually the fire department and the media get there first and take all those helpful pictures for us. Being serious, when DuPont came up with that very cool and deadly name 'Freon', it kept a lot of dangerous characters away from a potentially killer liquid. Not all to be sure but lots all the same.

kwhit190211
on Jul 16, 2015

Geduffy, don't be patting yourself on the back to much. As a Journeyman Industrial Pipefitter, I've seen my fair share of HVAC nightmares also. A lot of them to messed up to even attempt to fix..

Greg Chick
on Mar 25, 2015

gduffy,
I agree with you, would like to add that it is "big government" and "over reaching" and yada yada, that you mention and I for one am thankful for such "imposition on our rights" as regulating who can do what. I remember when laws were passed regarding freon and most of the the industry pros were glad to secure the work from "hacks". I wonder if they feel the same on other "Big Government" when it does not put secure money in their pockets? I support limiting just who can even buy plumbing fixtures, let alone install them. Till the "big government" changes this issue we will continue to see poor and even worse plumbing installs. Should an idiot be allowed to design and install and detonate explosives ? I am a supporter of freedom, just think that responsibility is an equal right.

geduffy
on Apr 8, 2015

I asked a fitter/plumber friend for his take on this, he said what he worries about isn't the DIY crowd unclogging a drain, when these home owners mess up it usually means a simple and profitable service call. The experienced plumber knows how to use his torches safely and knows to check for slowly burning embers not easily seen. It's here that wood floor joists etc..can ignite and burn very slowly. The DIY likely doesn't know where and how to look and that's providing he even knows he needs to look. A small thing and easily overlooked, the skilled plumber checks for embers without giving it a second thought. All of this is old news to the professional.

kwhit190211
on Jun 27, 2015

Your right about fire, But, if your careful and, I mean careful you don' treally have to worry. I've had plumber's working out of the shop that set inside of walls on fire. But, in my case, I never had a fire when I was sweating copper,in my 38 years as a fitter. Maybe it is because of my back-ground. Before I became a Pipefitter I worked with high explosives for 12 years of my life.

kwhit190211
on Jun 15, 2016

Greg Chick, I go against you comment about the government. I'm sick & tired about these government officials do now. You have a person dictating to us what to do & they don't even know which end of the screwdriver to put in their hands. And, as far as idiots & explosives are concerned, you would be surprised. When I was in the USAF I was a weapons mechanic, I worked with all manner & types of explosives, conventional & special weapons (nuclear). We would load something on a plane & our crew would wonder what idiot designed it. People who can't walk & talk at the same time are designing some really weird crap in the line of explosives.

kwhit190211
on Jun 27, 2015

I've come across electricians that thought they were pipefitters or plumbers, millwrights who thought the same thing. Sure they might pick up some things that they see a fitter/plumber might do. But, that's about it. They ought to stick to what they were trained to do, Pipefitters/plumbers they aren't!! So you electricians know, teflon tape isn't used on everything. Sometimes you must use dope & not teflon tape!!

C7H4O
on Jul 5, 2015

I have seen quite a number of alleged 'professional' radiant floor heating installs look like #19, and most riddled with leaks as well.

user-165372
on Oct 7, 2015

Not only is it not acceptable to place a cleanout above the electrical panel, but a "wet" line should not be routed over those same panels. Additionally, ABS and PVC should not be put together without the appropriate transition fittings.

Greg Chick
on Oct 7, 2015

I bet the installer thought, "I will put all these utility type things in one place"

keithc
on Dec 2, 2015

My comment is for picture 13 "But...why?" Who ever did the repair did it correctly. I have come across this setup very often where the vent comes out the wall above the drain and they tied together outside. It is the way it was originally plumbed and the picture is the only way to fix rotted away brass tubing. It is a lot easier and better than opening the wall up to put in a tee to connect the drain and vent in the wall.

Plumbus
on Mar 10, 2016

Dave Yates sure can plumb, cant he?

user-122082
on Feb 22, 2017

I notice that many of these photos are from older homes with many remodels. If this was all new construction It would be bad. Most home owners are not interested in paying someone to change something that is working fine. As a contractor we are asked to add something new to an old system and leave the old working system alone. After several add on's this is often what is left. It looks rigged because it is rigged by the customer not being able to pay for a complete tear out and replace. As a contractor we have to choose carefully how much rigging is legal and if we can withstand a law suit. Sometimes it's better to walk away. Remember, the owner will often find a way that is within his meager budget so this is never going away.

