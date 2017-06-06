Plumbing and Heating Nightmares III

Presenting the hack-job van

We have shown plenty of Plumbing and Heating Nightmares over the years -- but have you ever wondered what the work spaces of the some of the people who do these jobs must look like?

Wonder no more! If this is how they keep their van, tools and supplies, you can be pretty sure the end result of their work will be a nightmare.

Many thanks for the picture go to user Napp_ on the social media site Reddit (and also our sympathies, since he did have to do a ride-along in this van).