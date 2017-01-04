Recently I began the song and dance with a salesman and his manager about joining their membership for marketing services. In the beginning stages, I made it crystal clear that the timing of this exchange may not be favorable, but that I was still interested in engaging in their proposal. Timing is imperative to sales success in any situation, especially when it involves expectation. In this instance, there was a definite expectation of a sale, so the power was in the timing. Popular NowIs ...