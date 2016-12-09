Your business will thrive or perish by its reputation. Slow to build and oh so easy to quickly demolish, your reputation is too important to ignore. ABC’s Nightline TV show ran an episode on shoddy builders the other night. For you who have worked new residential construction, nothing they highlighted was anything you haven’t seen first-hand. Corners not just shaved or cut, but eliminated altogether. Simple things, like deliberately skipping the 2x4’s in corners of stud ...
Register For Free or Sign In to Access Entire Article
"Your reputation makes or breaks your business " is FREE to access as a registered user on Contractormag.com. Why register for Contractormag.com? It's simple and free, and provides:
- Access to exclusive articles and news coverage
- The full version of all monthly digital editions dating back to 2010
- Allows you to comment on articles and discuss news with Contractor's editors
- Gain valuable media content and more!