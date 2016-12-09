Your business will thrive or perish by its reputation. Slow to build and oh so easy to quickly demolish, your reputation is too important to ignore. ABC’s Nightline TV show ran an episode on shoddy builders the other night. For you who have worked new residential construction, nothing they highlighted was anything you haven’t seen first-hand. Corners not just shaved or cut, but eliminated altogether. Simple things, like deliberately skipping the 2x4’s in corners of stud ...