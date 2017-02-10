Alan Mercurio and George Lanthier have recently moved their popular educational bulleting boards: Oil Tech Talk — Chatter and DragonTalk, and both are now private members-only sites on Facebook where we contractors can post pictures, comments and ask questions of each other in our never ending quest to better our businesses while absorbing mentor-knowledge. Do yourself a huge favor and join these sites. Popular NowChris Brown appointed Chief Sales Officer for LIXIL ...
