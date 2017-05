You know your day is bizarre when it’s necessary to wear a bathing suit to check for problems with a customer’s plumbing! There were a host of problems already discovered on this job. One final issue — flooding to the basement below needed an answer for this single homeowner, and she was quite insistent we determine the cause. Before diving into the deep end, here’s what we discovered in 2005: PRV (pressure reducing valve): Measuring the flow, we were seeing a 2.2 ...