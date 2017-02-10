MOKENA, IL — ASSE International has published its fourth scald awareness white paper, Guidelines for Temperature Control Devices in Domestic Hot Water Systems, which is available for free download at www.asse-plumbing.org. Developed by the ASSE International Scald Awareness Task Group, the primary goal of this paper is to address proper and improper applications of temperature limiting devices covered by ASSE product performance standards.

“The ASSE International Scald Awareness Task Group’s assignment was to develop a document that could clearly explain where each temperature control device, within ASSE’s portfolio of product performance standards, should be used,” said ASSE International Scald Awareness Task Group Chairman Richard J. Prospal. “There are many misapplications of temperature limiting devices and many questions about proper usage within the industry — especially among plumbing inspectors and installers. This new white paper will hopefully act as an easily understandable reference tool that everyone in the plumbing industry can use in determining where each device should, and should not, be used.”

The product performance standards discussed in Guidelines for Temperature Control Devices in Domestic Hot Water Systems include: ASSE 1016-2011/ASME A112.1016-2011/CSA B125.16-11, Performance Requirements for Automatic Compensating Valves for Individual Showers and Tub/Shower Combinations; ASSE 1017-2009, Performance Requirements for Temperature Actuated Mixing Valves for Hot Water Distribution Systems; ASSE 1062-2006, Performance Requirements for Temperature Actuated Flow Reduction (TAFR) Valves for Individual Fixture Fittings; ASSE 1066-1997, Performance Requirements for Individual Pressure Balancing In-Line Valves for Individual Fixture Fittings; ASSE 1069-2005, Performance Requirements for Automatic Temperature Control Mixing Valves; ASSE 1070-2015/ASME A112.1070-2015/CSA B125.70-15, Performance Requirements for Water Temperature Limiting Devices; and ASSE 1071-2012, Performance Requirements for Temperature Actuated Mixing Valves for Plumbed Emergency Equipment. The white paper also covers the use of devices listed to multiple standards.

ASSE International strongly encourages industry professionals, associations, educators, members of the media, and those with a desire to help protect public safety to join ASSE in disseminating this latest white paper. Guidelines for Temperature Control Devices in Domestic Hot Water Systems, along with the task group’s three previous scald awareness white papers, Scald Hazards Associated with Low-Flow Showerheads, Understanding Potential Water Heater Scald Hazards, and Adjustment of Automatic Compensating Valves to Prevent Potential Scald Hazards, can be viewed and downloaded at www.asse-plumbing.org.

For more information, contact Richard J. Prospal at richard.prospal@asse-plumbing.org.