Thursday, May 11th at 2pm ET/11am PT

The typical cost of employee turnover is 21% of their annual salary. In this webinar, you’ll learn the 4 ways to find the “keepers”, interviewing in the 21st century, and how to keep your best technicians. You’ll discover what’s most important to your employees, how to create a culture that breeds success, and the tools you’ll need to streamline recruiting.

4 Ways to Find the Keepers:

Observation Prospecting - the habit of looking at everyone you meet as a prospect. Know What You Are Looking For - know exactly the type of skill set you are soliciting for. Bring Awareness to Young People - many young people are not going to college that could be great techs. It Really is about Who You Know - referrals are the #1 source for hiring volume and quality.

Register now!



