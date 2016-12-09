Video: Plumbing - Heating - Cooling Careers

This new video from the PHCC talks about the challenging, rewarding careers available to young people who join the skilled trades.

Since the video's official debut last week, there have been over 1,000 views through YouTube and Facebook.



Developed by PHCC and the Educational Foundation, the video is intended for use as a tool to entice young people to the industry. Contractors are invited to make use of it on their own recruitment campaigns.

For help in posting or using the video, email workforce@naphcc.org.