Attaching Uni-Panels to a concrete slab

Here is a cost and labor effective installation method – gluing and nailing the Uni-Panels to the slab.

Use Loctite high strength construction adhesive on the bottom membrane side of the panel, then lay down three or four panels at a time. Next step is to hammer drill 10 to 12 1/8". holes through the panel into the slab 1-1/2". deep. Drive 1-1/4" fluted, hardened concrete nails into the holes. This method is quick, safe and cost effective. The bonding effect to the slab is amazing.

