Express Cargo Van

At Chevrolet’s booth the 2017 Express Cargo van, a favorite of many contractors, was showcased. With the 2017 Express Cargo van, contractors will get a proven full frame design, a powerful engine, plenty of cargo room and available technology. The Express Cargo van is ready to work for contractors — the capability of this van comes from the standard Vortec 4.8L V8 engine with 285 horsepower and the available Vortec 6.0L V8 engine that delivers 342 horsepower and 373 lb.-ft. of torque. Also available, beginning in early 2017, is the Duramax Turbo Diesel engine. For towing/hauling needs there’s the standard Hydra-Matic 6-speed automatic transmission that includes Tap-Up/Tap-Down Driver Shift Control and auto grade braking to automatically slow the van using the engine.

There are two cargo vans for contractors to pick from — the 2500 and 3500. The Express Cargo van also has technology features, such as a 120V power outlet and two auxiliary outlets; the available Chevrolet MyLink 7-in. diagonal color touch-screen for easy-to-understand directions; Bluetooth wireless technology to make phone calls using voice commands; and the available USB port, allowing contractors to plug in mobile devices, so they can charge while driving to a jobsite. Also available is the mobile Wi-Fi hotspot with available built-in 4G LTE Wi-Fi. This powerful, reliable signal gives contractors the ability to seamlessly connect up to seven smart devices at once. The Commercial Link and myChevrolet Mobile App are also available. For additonal information on the models visit Chevrolet's website.