2017 Work Truck Show: The latest trucks and accessories on display

The RAM ProMaster City can deliver up to 28 MPG on the highway.

Another favorite, the 2017 RAM 1500 with up to 29 MPG on the highway.

2017 City Express gets 24 MPGs in the city and 26 MPGs on the highway -- great for urban contractors.

Always-loved by contractors the Ford F-150. Here is the new 2018 model showcased.

At Ford's booth the Transit Connect XLT Cargo van with Katerack shelving system is on display.

The Work Truck Show, North America's largest work truck event, offers attendees the chance to interact with thousands of industry professionals, set up meetings with current suppliers or customers, find solutions to technical issues, talk shop with industry peers, and of course see the latest vocational truck and equipment displays.

This year’s Work Truck Show — produced by the NTEA — was held March 14-17 in Indianapolis, Indiana, and the editorial staff of CONTRACTOR Magazine was there! Here is a gallery of some of the highlights.