2017 Work Truck Show: The latest trucks and accessories on display

2017 Work Truck Show: The latest trucks and accessories on displayMar 16, 2017
The Work Truck Show, North America's largest work truck event, offers attendees the chance to interact with thousands of industry professionals, set up meetings with current suppliers or customers, find solutions to technical issues, talk shop with industry peers, and of course see the latest vocational truck and equipment displays.
This year’s Work Truck Show — produced by the NTEA — was held March 14-17 in Indianapolis, Indiana, and the editorial staff of CONTRACTOR Magazine was there! Here is a gallery of some of the highlights.