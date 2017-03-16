Contractor Magazine

Home > Trucks > 2017 Work Truck Show: The latest trucks and accessories on dispaly

2017 Work Truck Show: The latest trucks and accessories on dispaly

Mar 16, 2017
Comments 0

The Work Truck Show, North America's largest work truck event, offers attendees the chance to interact with thousands of industry professionals, set up meetings with current suppliers or customers, find solutions to technical issues, talk shop with industry peers, and of course see the latest vocational truck and equipment displays.

This year’s Work Truck Show – produced by the NTEA -- was held March 14-17 in Indianapolis, Ind., and the editorial staff of CONTRACTOR Magazine was there! Here is a gallery of some of the highlights.

Please or Register to post comments.

What's Hot
Mar 16, 2017
Article

bluefrog Plumbing + Drain launches first Louisiana franchise

bluefrog Plumbing + Drain has opened its first Louisiana location in Belle Chasse....More
Mar 16, 2017
Article

F.E. Moran Fire Protection, Northern Illinois announces new President and Vice President

F.E. Moran Fire Protection has announced that Ken Klimasz will be taking on the role of the President of F.E. Moran Fire Protection, Northern Illinois (FPN)....More
Mar 15, 2017
Article

ARS widens national reach by acquiring Comfort Heating & Air in Kentucky

ARS, a Memphis, Tenn. based, privately-held national provider of air conditioning, heating and plumbing services, has acquired the assets of HVAC of Lexington, dba Comfort Heating & Air....More
Photos & Videos
More Media 
Recent Supplements
Leaders in HVACR/Hydronics Innovations
2017 Issue
Who Are Today's Innovation Leaders?
Radiant Living
Fall 2016
2016 AHR At-A-Glance Show Guide
2016 Issue

ContractorMag.com
Mechanical Systems Sites
Copyright © 2017 Penton

Sponsored Introduction Continue on to (or wait seconds) ×