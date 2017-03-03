BURR RIDGE, IL — Weil-McLain®, a leading North American designer and manufacturer of hydronic comfort heating systems for residential, commercial and institutional buildings, announces its 2017 School of Better Heating training program. The School of Better Heating is an annual series of comprehensive, personalized training seminars for plumbing and heating professionals.

The one- to three-day sessions feature classes ranging from basic heat loss and boiler sizing to troubleshooting a multiple boiler, three temperature system. Heating professionals choose which sessions to attend based on their level of experience.

“Our theme this year is ‘Complete Hydronics System’ and we developed the 2017 School of Better Heating curriculum to encompass a three-stage full hydronics system program that includes intermediate and advanced system design and troubleshooting,” said Greg Pickens, director of training for Weil-McLain. “Our training this year goes beyond covering the boiler and the circulator to include the entire system.

“We adjusted the program this year based on feedback from previous years and multiple interviews with different groups of heating professionals. We want to make sure that we are providing the right training for the right audience at the right time,” said Pickens.

The 2017 School of Better Heating training schedule kicks off in Philadelphia on March 28 and will continue through October at various locations in the Eastern and Central regions of the country, including:

· March 28-30 – Philadelphia

· April 18-20 – Michigan City, Ind.

· May 16-18 – Grand Junction, Colo.

· June 27-29 – Providence, R.I.

· July 18-20 – Long Island, N.Y.

· August 22-24 – Minneapolis

· September 19-21 – Albuquerque, N.M.

· October 10-12 – Cleveland

The School of Better Heating reflects Weil-McLain’s leadership in hydronic system training, which also includes extensive in-field experience with hands-on and application training, in addition to class instruction and special certified courses for continuing education.

For more information visit http://www.weil-mclain.com/school-better-heating.