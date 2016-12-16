MOKENA, IL — ASSE International has announced that the Viega Educational Facility in Nashua, N.H., is the first applicant approved for training for the ASSE/IAPMO/ANSI Standard 19000 Hydronic Systems Certification Program. The course is taught by Viega Technical Trainer Jim Erhardt, an industry professional with more than 40 years of hydronic heating experience.

Erhardt is approved by ASSE International to teach the ASSE Standard 19210 Hydronics Heating and Cooling Installer Training Course developed by the Radiant Professionals Alliance (RPA) to all contractors who design, install, and service hot water heating systems, and seek to demonstrate their professional qualification through certification by ASSE International.

This three-day course covers basic concepts and definitions, system components and their proper installation, radiant systems, tubing, code requirements, system commissioning and documentation. The 24 hours of training culminate in a 100-question examination; upon passing the exam, trainees will be certified by ASSE International as Professional Hydronics Heating and Cooling Installers.

“As heating and cooling equipment has become more efficient, systems have become more complex,” Ehrardt said. “Today’s hydronic contractor must be familiar with not only specific equipment installation requirements, but also how all the pieces of a hydronic system must be selected and installed to ensure that these systems deliver the comfort, efficiency, and reliability our customers expect. The training program offered by Viega helps ensure that these systems deliver as intended.”

For additional information and available class dates, please visit the Viega Training Website.