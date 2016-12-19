NASHUA, NH — Viega LLC announces the schedule for the first half of its 2017 training programs at the Viega Educational Facility located in Nashua, N.H. The programs aim to bring plumbing and heating professionals up to speed with the latest technologies in the industry.

Some of the major programs offered for early 2017 include press technology courses for carbon steel, copper, gas fitters and stainless steel, which demonstrate through practical examples and hands-on instruction the advantages of press pipe-joining technology over traditional methods and press systems’ ability to increase installation efficiency and decrease downtime. Other training programs on the schedule include: Radiant Week, LoopCAD®, NFPA 13D Fire Sprinkler, Snow and Ice Melting, Geothermal and Solar, Radiant Piping and Controls, Radiant Design and Software, Commercial Radiant and Cooling, Radiant and Hydronics Troubleshooting, Radiant Systems, Manual J and Hydronics 101.



“As it continues to be a leader in this industry, Viega takes great responsibility in delivering state-of-the-art training and education to industry professionals,” said Jason McKinnon, director of technical services at Viega. “Our training courses are designed to inform our attendees on the newest technologies and methods so that they can remain on the cutting edge in providing the best industry practices and solutions for all applications.”



The training programs cover a wide variety of subjects; courses may be purchased in one-day, two-day, three-day or week-long packages. Each package price includes meals, and other options include hotel, airfare and tool access in addition to the training. Viega offers dedicated classes for groups of 10 or more, as well as customized training programs designed for specific needs.



To register or see a full list of courses, please visit viega.us/training.