Taco Residential Training Manager John Barba brings back Taco’s most popular and requested course, "Residential Hydronics: Advanced Soup to Variable Speed Nuts."

He will conduct FloPro factory training once a month from April through October (except August). The first available class is in May. The April and July classes are already sold out.

In this intensive, hands-on, two-day course, attendees receive a real-world look at modern residential hydronic systems, learning common sense solutions to the challenges they face every day in the field.

The course bypasses theory, and the usual "what's in the box" training, to immerse installers in practical applications in the mechanical room and – of course – what actually happens when you install "what's in the box."

This popular course fills up fast. Those who’re interested will want to make sure they secure the training dates of their choice.

'Hydronic Soup to Nuts' highlights

Here is just some of what “students” will learn when they attend 2017 FloPro Factory Training:

• Determine accurate heat loss

• Understanding the Universal Hydronics Formula

• Circulator sizing

• Choosing the best circulator for the job — Fixed speed, 3-speed, Delta-T or Delta-P variable speed

• Pipe sizing

• Air control

• Near-boiler piping options

• Low-voltage wiring

• Zoning with valves versus circulators

• Estimating operating costs and electrical consumption

2017 FloPro factory training dates

FloPro Factory Training will be conducted on the following dates in2017:

• April 6-7 (Full/closed)

• May 11-12

• June 22-23

• July 20-21 (Full/closed)

• September 21-22

• October 19-20

“The factory training sessions run two days, offering extensive hands-on experience with system wiring” said Barba. “The two-day, Cranston, RI sessions also include a factory tour and a night on the town."

Costs:

$140.00 - tuition only, hotel accommodations not included

$230.00 - includes 1 night hotel stay

$310.00 - includes 2 nights of hotel accommodations

$400.00 - includes 3 nights of hotel accommodations

Complete class information and online registration is available at www.floproteam.com