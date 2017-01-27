CHARLOTTE, NC – January 24, 2017. Give your new hires and seasoned plumbing professionals an advantage with Charlotte Pipe University’s online courses. These brief, information-packed sessions cover topics like solvent welding and testing plumbing systems. There is also a plumbing basics course, and product-specific sessions like Cast Iron Soil Pipe and ChemDrain.

Almost everyone can spend a few minutes learning things to help with every day assignments. Charlotte Pipe University encourages this by allowing users to take courses at their own pace, and granting unlimited access so they can revisit the information at any time.

Charlotte Pipe University, a free collection of plumbing courses, is the latest online education resource offered by the company. It joins a long list of valuable products, like top-notch technical and training manuals, and the CPF TechTools app.

Visit charlottepipe.com/university for more information.