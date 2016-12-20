HACKETTSTOWN, NJ/ALPHARETTA, GA — The National Kitchen & Bath Association with its Kitchen and Bath Industry Show (KBIS) will host the first public event supporting the This Old House Generation Next philanthropic campaign to encourage and empower young people to join the skilled trades.

KBIS, the destination for kitchen and bath design professionals, will host a ‘Beers & Cheers for Trade Careers’ event with This Old House TV personalities in “The Backyard” January 11 from 4:30pm–6:00pm. KBIS 2017 will take place in Orlando, January 10-12.

All proceeds from the campaign, which was announced last month by This Old House, will go to the mikeroweWORKS Foundation’s Work Ethic Scholarship Program, providing scholarships to people getting trained for skilled jobs in demand. The entire crew from This Old House will attend KBIS 2017 to raise awareness about the Generation Next campaign. On January 10th, Kevin O’Connor, host of the Emmy-Award winning PBS series, This Old House, will introduce Generation Next to attendees before hosting Design Bites on the NKBA presents KBISNext Stage sponsored by HomeAdvisor. On January 11th, Norm Abram, This Old House master carpenter, will share details on how the kitchen and bath industry can get involved in this campaign. That afternoon, the television team will be joined by This Old House Ventures, CEO, Eric Thorkilsen, at the ‘Beers & Cheers for Trade Careers’ event at “The Backyard” from 4:30pm-6:00pm to present the inaugural check with donations raised to date for the mikeroweWORKS Foundation.

The NKBA is committing scholarship dollars to the effort, while also dedicating communications throughout 2017 to changing perceptions about vocational careers.

“As soon as we learned of the Generation Next campaign and its support of the mikeroweWORKS Foundation’s effort to close the skilled worker job gap, our entire team felt an instant desire to contribute and get involved,” said NKBA VP of Industry Relations Suzie Williford. “The NKBA is proud to support Generation Next and be a part of such an important cause.”

“The entire KBIS team is honored to be a part of Generation Next. Supporting the efforts of the mikeroweWORKS Foundation to close the skilled worker job gap is a cause close to our hearts,” said Brian Pagel, VP Kitchen and Bath Group, Emerald Expositions. “I’m proud that KBIS is providing the opportunity for the kitchen and bath industry to come together as a community and support such a valuable cause.

“I’m looking forward to KBIS,” added Norm Abram, This Old House master carpenter. “This is always a great event and it’s even more special this year as we raise awareness, and money, for scholarships to encourage more people to enter the skilled trades.”

Several KBIS exhibitors have generously signed on as early Generation Next supporters, including HomeAdvisor, American Standard, InSinkErator, Carhartt and Marvin Windows & Doors.

Three elite members of HomeAdvisor’s professional network will make a special appearance on the NKBA Presents KBISNeXT Stage following Design Bites on January 10th and 11th. Josey Parks, Josh Downing and Sean Shapiro will each share their unique experience as members of the skilled trade as inspiration for others considering a similar career path.

KBIS is owned by the National Kitchen & Bath Association.