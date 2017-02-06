To support the company’s growth, Navien is pleased to announce that the New Jersey Training Academy and Tech Call Center has doubled in size with a move to a new larger conveniently located space in Moorestown.

Ian Monaghan, lead trainer for the NJ Academy said, “We had outgrown our previous facility in Cherry Hill. With this new location we will be able to seat 40 visitors and train them in a separate hands-on room with even greater capabilities displaying our complete product line and accessories in live-fire applications. Additionally, this new facility allows us to expand our tech call center staff and gives us space to store and ship parts for all of the east coast to insure rapid delivery and local pick up if needed.”

Navien will continue to offer both one-day and two-day training classes, many of which are already filled for the month of March when the facility will officially begin hosting events.