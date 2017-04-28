RACINE, WIS. — HVAC manufacturer Modine continues its 2017 Innovation Tour, which features professional development seminars and showcases the latest products from the company, such as the new high-efficiency residential geothermal unit, commercial rooftop HVAC units, unit heater and infrared heater lines.

The 2017 Innovation Tour has stopped in Las Vegas, the greater Los Angeles area, Arizona, New Mexico, Texas, Georgia and Florida.

Upcoming stops on the tour for May and June include:

•Harrisburg, Pa., May 2

•Pittsburgh, May 4

•Eastern Canada, May 8-14

•Florence, Ky., May 23

•Rockford, Ill., June 6

•Rosemont, Ill., June 7

•Green Bay, Wis., June 8

The 2017 Innovation Tour features professional development seminars designed by the Modine HVAC engineering team and the Milwaukee School of Engineering on various HVAC technologies. A number of these seminars are offered at each stop on the Innovation Tour:

•Basics of Make-up Air (CEU)

•Introduction to Water-Source Heat Pumps (CEU)

•Alphabet Soup (CEU/NATE)

•Dedicated Outdoor Air Systems Basics (CEU)

•Venting of Unit Heaters (CEU/NATE)

•Gas-Fired Heating for Commercial Heating Equipment (CEU)

•Indoor Air Quality and Design Strategies to Resolve Economizer Code Conflicts (CEU)

•Sound Principles of HVAC Equipment (CEU)

•Bringing Fresh Air into Classrooms (CEU)

•Sizing Water-Source Heat Pumps (CEU/NATE)

•Advancements in Energy Recovery for Dedicated Outside Air Systems (CEU)

New Modine HVAC solutions that will be showcased on the tour include residential infrared patio heaters, ClassMate with STUDY Package, Atherion 20-ton B-Cabinet, and direct-fired product series MCV/MVV.

For more information, visit modineinnovationtour.com.