Three 19-year-old plumbing apprentices sat in the front of the room during a recent customer service seminar. They were mostly attentive and engaging. Popular NowOutrageous luxury bathroom fixturesPlumbing and Heating NightmaresHow business owners can avoid the life insurance tax trap /** block-quote styles **/ .pquote { background: url("http://www.industryweek.com/site-files/industryweek.com/files/uploads/2014/08/openquote-iw.png") no-repeat!important; color: ...