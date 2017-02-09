RACINE, WI — InSinkErator, a business unit of St. Louis-based Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE: EMR), will partner with This Old House and its newly launched Generation Next campaign, an initiative to attract young people to the skilled trades.

An estimated seven million jobs are expected to become available in the construction and building trades over the next eight years. In addition to helping change attitudes about skilled jobs and mentoring the next generation of plumbers, carpenters, electricians and roofers, the Generation Next project aims to make it easier for people to learn the building trades through scholarships for technical and vocational education. InSinkErator is a proud supporter of Generation Next’s trade scholarship efforts.

“We’re proud to take an active role shining a spotlight on the need to recruit and retain our next generation of young people in the skilled trades,” said InSinkErator President Chad Severson. “This need is real, urgent and felt by every major manufacturer, and it’s going to take fresh thinking and new ideas to fill the gap. By joining forces with our community, the plumbing industry and now, This Old House, we can elevate the trades to a desirable career once more.”

Proceeds from the campaign will go to the mikeroweWORKS Foundation’s Work Ethics Scholarship program, which provides financial assistance to help qualified candidates get training in trade skills currently in demand.

To learn more about InSinkErator’s ideas in the building industry, visit InSinkErator.com.