SENECA FALLS, NY — Water industry professionals are encouraged to enroll in Goulds Water Technology’s (GWT) Factory School and e-Learning courses, and participate in WebEx trainings to learn about the latest advancements in residential, commercial and agricultural applications.

GWT Factory School training courses are held at the state-of-the-art Campbell Education Center laboratory in Seneca Falls, New York, where students learn using actual installations and gain valuable troubleshooting skills. Each course covers the breadth of the GWT product line and related systems, and is available for distributors, dealers, engineers and OEMs with at least one year of industry experience.

“When out on the job, many Factory School participants become teachers and show their colleagues how to install or troubleshoot pumps and accessories,” said Tom Stephan, GWT training manager. “Our curriculum provides extensive hands-on experience so water industry professionals feel confident addressing and solving water technology demands.”

An extension of the GWT Factory School, GWT’s e-Learning virtual education program is modified for individual comprehension. Students can enroll in two courses – basic water systems training and variable frequency drives – that contain videos and interactive online resources.

Online WebEx training seminars can be accessed globally and are intended to provide water professionals with up-to-date product information, troubleshooting support and other training to help grow their business. Each training seminar is approximately one hour long.

GWT Factory School first quarter class schedule

Residential Water System Product Application and Troubleshooting School March 6-9

Variable Speed Drive Product and Application School March 27-30

GWT Factory School first quarter online WebEx training schedule

No registration necessary; online courses take place at 2 p.m. EST

Corrosion Basics Feb. 6

Sizing and Selecting a Residential Effluent System Feb. 8

Typical Causes of Vertical Turbine Failure Feb. 24

VFD Sizing and Selection Considerations March 6

Overview of Aquavar SOLO2 Variable Frequency Drive (VFD) March 10

Commercial Product Overview March 17

Overview of Fifth Generation HYDROVAR March 20

Troubleshooting Basics March 27

Overview of AC Product Offerings April 5

For more than 30 years, the GWT Factory School has educated thousands of water industry professionals on the latest advancements in commercial, residential and agricultural applications.

For course descriptions or to learn how to register for in-person and e-learning courses, please visit: http://goulds.com/factory-school/ and http://goulds.com/e-learning/

The Goulds Professional Dealers Association (GPDA) loyalty program helps professional pump installers grow their business and deliver superior service to homeowners by providing tools, education and support. GPDA members who enroll in GWT Factory School courses will receive points for attending training sessions: 10,000 points for in person factory school courses, 1,000 points for enrolling in e-Learning, 500 points for each online module and 250 points for each WebEx training.