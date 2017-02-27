SACRAMENTO, CALIF. — The Electric & Gas Industries Association (EGIA), a nonprofit organization serving a nationwide network of home services contractors, officially kicked off the 2017 EGIA Contractor University Conference Tour in San Diego, its first of five stops nationwide, on Feb. 9 and Feb. 10. The conference publicly marks the launch of EGIA Contractor University’s in-person events, which other contractors heretofore unheard of access to some of the industry’s most influential thought leaders and educators.

The San Diego conference brought together hundreds of contractors committed to growing and improving their businesses, along with many industry experts, including keynotes Mark Matteson and Ellen Rohr.

Each shared strategies targeted to improving particular pain points in a contracting business, as well as big picture growth opportunities, all set to the backdrop of peer-to-peer networking, vendor exhibitions and the historic Hotel del Coronado. After a day-and-a-half, attendants walked away with a reinvented business strategy and were primed for transformational business growth.

“What EGIA has provided is really a great service,” said Kenneth Gibson of Gibson Heating and Cooling, an attendant in San Diego. “It's very rare that you can get all these people into a room together at one time — and really interact with them outside of the breakout sessions. So if you do have a question that's specific to you, you can get an answer."

In March, the conference tour brings these same industry visionaries, presenters, experiences and business-growth revelations to New Orleans, reflecting EGIA’s promise to make access to the industry’s best education easier for contractors regardless of location, company size or revenue level.

“EGIA Contractor University ensures every single contractor has access to the elite education tools and renowned industry experts that were previously afforded only to the largest companies,” said Bruce Matulich, CEO and executive director of EGIA. “Our conferences, by delivering powerful, actionable and proven strategies for business success, are the cornerstone of our commitment to contractors and underscore EGIA’s vision for transforming the industry, one contractor at a time”

The conferences mark the launch of EGIA Contractor University as a whole, which also includes industry-leading classroom workshops taking place in more than a dozen cities across the country. Like the conferences, these workshops address specific areas critical to contracting business success — including marketing and branding; technician and customer service rep communications; leadership and general management; advanced selling techniques and many more. All courses are taught by EGIA’s award-winning faculty, including Mark Matteson, Ellen Rohr, Weldon Long, Gary Elekes, Drew Cameron and Elaina Burdick, all of whom are also appearing at the conferences.

The first round of Contractor University workshops has already been completed, to universal acclaim by participating contractors.

“I truly believe this was a life-transforming event,” said Eugene Privalov of JR Putman, Inc., after attending Weldon Long’s The Invincible Replacement Sales Professional workshop. “Since the class, I sold every job, but one. Thank you again for all that you did for me the last two days. I am ecstatic about my future.”

The 2017 EGIA Contractor University Conference Tour comes to New Orleans on March 16 and 17, before visiting St. Louis, and Philadelphia in April and May, respectively. In September, EGIA, through its Contractor University, will also partner with CONTRACTOR and Contracting Business to launch a new conference: Contractor Leadership LIVE, a three-day business transformational event taking place in Cleveland.

Please visit EGIA Contractor University to learn more.

EGIA is a nonprofit organization that empowers energy efficiency and renewable energy contractors to get the most out of their businesses through industry-leading training, financing and marketplace solutions. EGIA Contractor University offers access to the industry’s most recognized trainers, who deliver innovative keys to success through in-person workshops, conferences and webinars. GEOSmart Financing Clearinghouse, which has facilitated financing for 200,000+ residential and business projects valued at over $2 billion, provides contractors with a best-in-class suite of financing options. EGIA Contractor Marketplace brings together some of the most in-demand vendors and products in the industry at exclusive pricing. Learn more about EGIA.