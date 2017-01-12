SACRAMENTO, CA — The Electric & Gas Industries Association (EGIA), a nationwide nonprofit organization dedicated to contractors’ success and the advancement of high efficiency products and renewable energy, has launched a new educational program for contracting businesses called EGIA Contractor University. With a dollar-for-dollar education investment match from EGIA, a blend of online and in-person educational programs and access to a team of well-regarded educators, EGIA Contractor University provides a new approach to the way continuing education is provided to contractors.

Through large national conferences, regional classroom-style educational workshops and a variety of online educational resources, EGIA Contractor University aims to deliver consistent and proven methodologies for running a successful contracting business.

EGIA Contractor University’s roster of educators includes Weldon Long, bestselling author and founder of HVAC Sales Academy, Gary Elekes, Elekes Performance Consulting, Drew Cameron, HVAC Sellutions, Steve and Rob Shallenberger, Becoming Your Best Global Leadership, best-selling author Mark Matteson, Elaina Burdick, EB&L Marketing, Ellen Rohr, The Business Makeover Expert, Brigham Dickinson, Power Selling Pros, and many more.

“This is the most excited I have been about anything,” said Cameron. “I have tried to put together a program like this over the last 15 years and it just never seemed to come together. We have a talent pool of at least 20 individuals right now that are experts in every area of running a successful contracting business. We can all do more as a collective — to give back to this industry that has given us everything — than any of us can do on our own.”

Leveraging EGIA’s mission as a nonprofit, a dollar-for-dollar education investment match commitment from EGIA is at the heart of the program. Every dollar a contractor puts toward their EGIA Contractor University education is matched by EGIA. The investment funds that are accrued by contractors can then be applied to registration fees associated with attending one of EGIA’s regional classroom workshops that are scheduled throughout the U.S. and Canada.

To gain access to the dollar-for-dollar match, contractors need to join EGIA at the premium membership level and, if they wish, invest an additional monthly amount they would like EGIA to match. For example, if a contractor joins EGIA and elects to pay the base premium membership fee of $499/month, they will earn $1,000 per month in their EGIA Contractor University training investment account. If a contractor chooses to invest an additional $250/month on top of the base membership fee of $499/month, they will earn an additional $500 ($1,500 total) monthly.

“As a contracting business that wants to succeed, you already have a training budget,” said Bruce Matulich, CEO and executive director of EGIA. “We’ll double it for free and give you access to the unequivocal best educators in the business. And you’ll get all of the member benefits of EGIA, from our GEOSmart financing plans to the cost-cutting vendor partner discounts available through the EGIA Contractor Marketplace, and everything between.”

Weldon Long, the New York Times bestselling author of The Power of Consistency and one of the most acclaimed speakers and trainers in the industry, credits EGIA’s non-profit business structure and fund-matching financial model for allowing EGIA Contractor University’s contractor-first set-up.

“As a nonprofit, the vast majority of every dollar that comes into EGIA Contractor University goes back into providing training and support services for the contractors,” said Long. “EGIA will never put their own profits ahead of the contractor’s profits. That is why I am so excited to be part of this program; it’s destined to reinvent the way contractors in our industry go about building their businesses.”

Additional information about EGIA Contractor University is available at

https://www.egia.org/university.