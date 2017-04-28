Registration is now open for Contractor Leadership LIVE. The national conference will take place September 12-14, 2017, at the Huntington Convention Center of Cleveland in Cleveland, Ohio.

Contractor Leadership LIVE gathers key industry leaders and top trainers to shape the future of the mechanical contracting industry. In one expansive gathering place, contractors will hear from industry experts about the economic outlook and challenges for the industry, explore solutions with the best thought leadership and top contractors, and learn best practices from the premier trainers renowned for helping contracting business owners pave their way to success. The conference will allow contractors access to a dream team of educators and trainers. The roster of speakers currently includes:

Ellen Rohr -- Business makeover expert

Weldon Long -- Keynote speaker, best-selling author and creator of the HVAC Sales Academy

Drew Cameron -- President of HVAC Sellutions and Design Systems, Inc., and founder of Contractors Consultants of America

Brigham Dickenson -- President and Founder of Power Selling Pros

Mark Matteson -- International speaker and best-selling author of 15 books

James Leichter -- President and CEO of Aptora Corp., President of RA Tax and Accounting and a Partner with ProAmerican Investments

Gary Elekes -- President, EPC Equity

Peter Troast -- Founder and CEO of Energy Circle

Contractor Leadership LIVE is presented through a partnership between CONTRACTOR and Contracting Business, two of Penton Energy & Building's foremost providers of information to residential, commercial and industrial contractors in the HVACR, plumbing, piping, mechanical, hydronic heating and fire prevention industries, and the Electric & Gas Industries Association (EGIA), a nationwide nonprofit organization dedicated to contractors' success and the advancement of high efficiency products and renewable energy.

Don't miss out! Early Bird registration ends August 4th. Register today.