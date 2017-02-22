CHICAGO — CONTRACTOR and Contracting Business, two of Penton Energy & Building's foremost providers of information to residential, commercial and industrial contractors in the HVACR, plumbing, piping, mechanical, hydronic heating and fire prevention industries, and the Electric & Gas Industries Association (EGIA), a nationwide nonprofit organization dedicated to contractors' success and the advancement of high efficiency products and renewable energy, today announced a new strategic partnership in support of the entire contractor community.

The partnership will leverage Contracting Business and CONTRACTOR's expertise with contractors and contracting business owners and EGIA's market leading Contractor University education program and unrivaled membership services to provide online and in-person educational programs and exclusive access to the contracting industry's dream team of educators.

This groundbreaking partnership will provide a fresh approach to the way ongoing education is being provided, as Contracting Business and CONTRACTOR's extensive reach nationwide will expose contractors everywhere to the unparalled education offerings of EGIA Contractor University and a new national event, Contractor Leadership LIVE.

"This new tailored approach to educational programming will transform how contractors obtain training, fostering the kind of business growth that will ensure the success of their companies," said Bruce Matulich, EGIA CEO & executive director.

The partnership will strengthen EGIA's Contractor University expanding access to its wide array of learning opportunities and benefits including regional classroom-style educational workshops, comprehensive online educational courses, EGIA Contractor Marketplace discounts and a new thought leadership national conference launched as a joint venture between Penton Energy & Buildings and EGIA. The new approach establishes cost effective, consistent, tailored education programs critical for running a successful contracting business in today's dynamic marketplace.

EGIA Contractor University's star-studded roster of educators includes:

Weldon Long, bestselling author and founder of HVAC Sales Academy

Gary Elekes, Elekes Performance Consulting

Drew Cameron, HVAC Sellutions

Steve and Rob Shallenberger, Becoming Your Best Global Leadership

Mark Matteson, Bestselling Author

Elaina Burdick, EB&L Marketing

Ellen Rohr, The Business Makeover Expert

Brigham Dickinson, Power Selling Pros

and many more

Contractor Leadership LIVE, the national conference, will take place September 12-14, 2017, at the Huntington Convention Center of Cleveland in Cleveland, Ohio. Contractor Leadership LIVE will gather key industry leaders and top trainers to shape the future of the HVAC industry. In one expansive gathering place, contractors will hear from industry experts about the economic outlook and challenges for HVAC, explore solutions with the best thought leadership and top contractors in the industry, and learn best practices from the premier trainers renowned for helping contracting business owners pave their way to success. Contractor Leadership LIVE will allow contractors access to a dream team of educators and trainers. Attendees will also have access to the top industry companies at the Expo Hall to learn about special discounts on financing, business solutions and products contractors use every day.

"EGIA and Penton Energy & Buildings share a vision to provide comprehensive, affordable education and services to enable contracting firms of all sizes to grow and prosper in this increasingly challenging environment," said Linda Reinhard, Penton's VP & Market Leader for Energy & Buildings.

To learn more about Contracting Business, visit www.contractingbusiness.com; CONTRACTOR, visit www.contractormag.com and EGIA Contractor University, visit www.egia.org/university.

About CONTRACTOR

CONTRACTOR, a Penton Energy & Buildings brand, reaches over 160,000 plumbing, piping, mechanical, hydroic heating and fire sprinkler contractors — the primary decision-makers and purchasers involved in selecting, installing, and maintaining/repairing/operating plumbing, heating, specialty piping and fire protection systems for residential and commercial/industrial/institutional buildings throughout North America. Covering the news, trends, new products and best practices contractors need to know about the industry. Learn more about CONTRACTOR at www.contractormag.com.

About Contracting Business

Contracting Business, a Penton Energy & Buildings brand, reaches over 550,000 HVACR professionals and HVAC-Talk online audience in the commercial, residential, and industrial industry who work with heating, ventilation, air conditioning and refrigeration. Covering the news, trends, new products and best practices contractors need to know to promote the expansion and improvement of the HVACR marketplace Learn more about Contracting Business at www.contractingbusiness.com.

About EGIA

EGIA is a nonprofit organization that empowers energy efficiency and renewable energy contractors to get the most out of their businesses through industry-leading training, financing and marketplace solutions. EGIA Contractor University offers access to the industry's most recognized trainers, who deliver innovative keys to success through in-person workshops, conferences and webinars. GEOSmart Financing Clearinghouse, which has facilitated financing for 200,000+ residential and business projects valued at over $2 billion, provides contractors with a best-in-class suite of financing options. EGIA Contractor Marketplace brings together some of the most in-demand vendors and products in the industry at exclusive pricing. Learn more about EGIA at www.egia.org.

About Informa

Contracting Business, CONTRACTOR and Penton Energy & Buildings are part of Informa, the international business intelligence, academic publishing, knowledge and events group. Informa serves commercial, professional and academic communities, helping them connect and learn, and creating and providing access to content and intelligence that helps people and businesses work smarter and make better decisions faster.



Informa has over 7,500 colleagues in more than 20 countries and a presence in all major geographies. It is listed on the London Stock Exchange and is a member of the FTSE 100.