EAST BRUNSWICK, NJ — Mike Agugliaro, co-owner of Gold Medal Service, a $28 million service business, and founder of CEO Warrior, a business mentoring and coaching service for home service business owners, will host an intensive, four-day Warrior Fast Track Academy workshop in East Brunswick, New Jersey.

This intensive workshop, Feb. 7 -10, at Gold Medal Service’s training facility on Cotters Lane, features Agugliaro’s blueprint to success, where he will dive into common roadblocks that stand in the way of true business bliss.

“Home service business owners across the country started to ask what we were doing so differently, to run a top-earning, reputable and reliable service business,” said Agugliaro. “So, I developed the Warrior Fast Track Academy to share our blueprint for success with other business owners. My goal is to help them step up their game and discover that the same plan could be implemented in their business to help them grow.”

Agugliaro is not only a coach, mentor and business transformer, he’s a highly sought-after and dynamic speaker, and is the author of four books, including The Secrets of Business Mastery. In addition, he’s the creator of Home ServiceMAX magazine, and he’s constantly sharing his ideas and strategies on his blog, social media and on his Warrior podcast channel.

“I was determined not to give up on myself, and grew my small, struggling electrical business into a $28 million a year home service business – one of the largest in the country, serving thousands of customers with 190 employees and 145 trucks on the road,” said Agugliaro. “And I have used those same ideas and principles to bring unrivaled success to hundreds of business owners across the country through my workshops. I back my plan with a million dollar promise: if a business owner attends the first day of the Warrior Fast Track Academy and does not think it is for them, I refund their money.”

The Warrior Fast Track Academy will be a four day hands-on workshop giving participants the knowledge and tools they need to grow their brand presence, attract new business, secure repeat customers, uncover hidden profit centers, and find and keep the best talent. Agugliaro will demystify typical service business barriers that can stand in the way of success and show business owners how to rise above the competition without spending huge sums on marketing.

“My promise is that I can show every attendee how to transform their business from a struggling enterprise into a household name if my blueprint is followed,” Agugliaro stressed.

To find out more about CEO Warrior events and Mike Agugliaro’s other business mastery offerings, visit www.WarriorFastTrackAcademy.com.