EAST BRUNSWICK, NJ — Mike Agugliaro, co-owner of Gold Medal Service, a $28 million service business, and founder of CEO Warrior, a business mentoring and coaching service for service business owners, will attend and present at WWETT, the water and wastewater equipment, treatment and transport show. The three-day event will be held at the Indiana Convention Center in Indianapolis from Feb. 22-25.

Agugliaro will present “The Market Domination Strategy: Step-By-Step System To Get More Customers” on Wednesday, Feb. 22 at 9:30 a.m., room 140. He will expose what market domination is, and provide examples of how every business can dominate its market. Learn that market domination is not about size but rather about value, service, and brand recognition.

The second session on “How to Hire Great Employees (and keep them)” will be presented on Wednesday, Feb. 22 at 3 p.m., room 140. Agugliaro will share how to attract and build a team of A-Players, using unique recruiting and training strategies.

“These sessions are all about providing ways for plumbing business owners to overcome the revenue, administrative and hiring barriers that are holding them back from explosive growth,” Agugliaro said. “I understand where business owners and CEOs are coming from — the challenges they face. These sessions will help them boost their businesses and begin creating a path toward that next level of success.”

More than 10,000 waste and wastewater industry professionals and plumbers from more than 45 countries will attend WWETT to network, obtain valuable business growth knowledge, and access the newest in industry products and technologies. The event will include more than 100 educational sessions, as well as more than 600 exhibitors.

For more information about The WWETT Show, visit www.wwettshow.com, or for more information on CEO Warrior, visit www.ceowarrior.com.