MORTON GROVE, IL — System design is the focus of upcoming training sessions at Bell & Gossett’s Little Red Schoolhouse (LRSH), where engineers, contractors and installers can receive hands-on education in the latest HVAC system design, from plumbing systems to chilled water and steam systems for commercial building applications.

In-person courses are designed to meet industry credentialing requirements and bridge the gap between theoretical knowledge of HVAC systems and real-world applications. In addition to system design, participants also learn about proper installation and maintenance of hydronic and steam systems.

“Participants are able to take what they learn at the Little Red Schoolhouse and directly apply it on the job,” said Larry Konopacz, senior manager for Bell & Gossett Little Red Schoolhouse Training & Education. “The Little Red Schoolhouse training seminars are unique in that they focus on the whole system design and product interactions rather than limiting to specific product attributes.”

LRSH first quarter schedule

Plumbing System Design Seminar Jan. 23-25

Design & Application of Water Based HVAC Systems Seminar* Feb. 6-8

Large Chilled Water System Design Seminar* Feb. 13-15

Steam System Design & Application Seminar Feb. 20-22

Service & Maintenance of Water Based HVAC Systems Seminar Feb. 27-March 1

Modern Hydronic Heating Systems — Basic Seminar* March 13-15

Modern Hydronic Heating Systems — Advanced Seminar* March 27-29

* Seminar approved by GBCI to provide credit toward the credential maintenance requirements of the LEED Associate and LEED AP certifications.

Online education

Bell & Gossett’s commitment to education continues with virtual curriculum that is available to a global audience through its Online Little Red Schoolhouse (OLRSH). Students can choose from three courses to expand their knowledge of pump fundamentals, piping systems and waterside economization. These industry-leading courses are intended to complement the more in-depth, hands-on experience students receive during the in-person courses, and all of the courses are eligible for IACET CEU’s.

For continuing education credit information, seminar descriptions, representative information and enrollment, visit: www.bellgossett.com/training-education.

To sign up for OLRSH seminars, visit: http://training.bellgossett.com/.

