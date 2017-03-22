NEWARK, N.J. — Panasonic System Communications Company of North America today introduced a powerful building automation system solution combining Panasonic’s expertise as a manufacturer of reliable system components with Locbit Inc.’s cloud platform. Locbit Inc., is a pioneer in the Internet of Things (IoT) whose cloud platform helps create operational business efficiencies for commercial enterprise clients.

IoT has enabled a multitude of devices to be seamlessly connected across a network allowing communications through the sending and receiving of data. The ability to analyze the data and automatically adjust devices allows businesses to realize the benefits of business automation, energy usage and risk management.

“Recognizing the burgeoning opportunities in green initiatives, Panasonic’s new Building Automation Systems is a logical progression joining a family of eco solutions, alternative energy technologies and products, and most importantly, seasoned expertise in sustainability,” comments Kent Ikeda, Director Office Products Business Division. “By utilizing Locbit’s Energy Management System, Panasonic’s Building Automation System’s platform can help companies realize significant energy savings,” further notes Ikeda.

“Panasonic and Locbit have the same objective in providing a building automation platform that allows businesses to create customized solutions making energy conservation and building energy management more accessible, and more importantly, more efficient,” said Locbit CEO and founder, Boian Spassov. “Panasonic and Locbit are rapidly developing IoT solutions which are converging Business Automation, Risk Management and Energy Efficiency under one platform. We are honored and excited to have Panasonic become one of our major platform partners.”

Panasonic will target hospitality, retail, food services, healthcare, grocery retailers and convenience store sectors providing unprecedented insight into the practice of efficiency in building automation systems.

Highlights