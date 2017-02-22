SUWANEE, GA — Mitsubishi Electric US, Inc. Cooling & Heating Division (Mitsubishi Electric), a leading manufacturer of Zoned Comfort Solutions and Variable Refrigerant Flow (VRF) cooling and heating systems, announces an update to kumo cloud™, a programmable controller app providing users control of their Mitsubishi Electric systems from anywhere.

Users now have access to residential and commercial systems through a simple interface on a cell phone, tablet or desktop. The app is compatible with iOS, Android or Fire OS enabled devices with the latest software. Users can also access the app through a JavaScript enabled web browser at app.kumocloud.com.

The kumo cloud app is compatible with both Mitsubishi Electric residential and commercial systems – including the latest CITY MULTI®, M- and P-Series indoor units. A wireless interface is required for each indoor unit. The setup requires Internet access and connection to a wireless router.

“The update provides commercial applications the same remote control capabilities released last year to the residential market,” says Charles Miltiades, senior manager, controls product planning and solutions, Mitsubishi Electric US, Inc. Cooling & Heating Division. “The platform expansion allows us to create a seamless connectivity experience for multiple users – homeowners and building owners, alike.”

The kumo cloud app allows professional installers to set up the system in just a few simple steps – install the Wireless Interface, download and set up the app, and transfer ownership to the user. The interface has the ability to:

Set and control multiple locations and indoor units, grouping them into one or several zones

Program cooling and heating schedules

Set fan speed and vent direction

Monitor errors in the system and connect customers with the installer for support

Filter change alerts based on a preset recommendation (e.g., every three months)

Easily transfer ownership upon completion of set up or in the event of a move

The kumo cloud app is available via app stores or at kumocloud.com.