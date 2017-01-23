GLENDALE, NY — New York City-based The BP Group has provided mechanical HVAC and building optimization to customers for more than 35 years. The employee-owned firm, known for its customer first mentality and innovation in the field, has recently deployed XOEye Technologies’ smart glasses to 60 field technicians and 12 project managers. The BP Group employee base consists of 160 plus personnel.

Description: Macintosh HD:Users:administrator:Desktop:XOEye on tech copy.jpg“XOEye’s smart glasses provide real time data, giving us the ability to provide real time solutions,” said Michael Brathwaite, executive vice president, BP Air Conditioning Corp. “In New York City, we are all about time. We now have the ability to pass correct information to our technicians and clients in a New York City minute.”

Through their cloud-based platform Vision, XOEye’s communication platform helps to harness the power of real-time video, audio communication, and content sharing to unlock business opportunities and boost revenue. It allows technicians to virtually connect with each of their team members to obtain the best and most accurate information. Information can quickly be sent, received and reviewed through the use of a cloud database.

The perks of this technology are reciprocated between the service provider and client, offering transparency of the service being provided, the importance of equipment maintenance and increased knowledge of the work being completed in the field.

“We are thrilled to have The BP Group using our platform,” said Aaron Salow, CEO, XOEye Technologies. “The company understands the need to address the skilled labor gap and the importance of using innovations like our advanced communication tools to not only appeal to the next generation of field technicians, but to also offer increased efficiency and customer trust.”

The BP Group has a track record of implementing technology to benefit their clients and employees and continue to look for new ways to do so.

“Our firm has always looked for opportunities to grow,” said Jack Fanneron, president, The BP Group. “This technology increases trust and transparency with our clients and increases efficiency with our field technicians. Each technician can now be equally as qualified as our best technicians.”

About The BP Group

Established in New York in 1978, The BP Group is the leader in the Building Technologies Industry. The BP Group companies provide diversified offerings of mechanical construction, HVAC and Chiller service/repair, controls and insulation services for Fortune 500 companies, across many industries. The BP Group has four business divisions – BP Mechanical, BP Air Conditioning, Integrated Building Technologies (IBT) and Legacy Insulation. The Group is committed to protecting the environment through the use of Green products, LEED initiatives and BP Sustainable Solutions, a single-source energy consulting, engineering, procurement, and construction resource.

About XOEye Technologies

XOEye Technologies equips field technicians with wearable technology systems that capture and share the right information with the right people at the right time. Through their cloud-based platform Vision, XOEye helps to harness the power of real-time video, audio communication, and content sharing to unlock business opportunities and boost revenue. To learn more, visit www.XOEye.com.