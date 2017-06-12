GLENDALE, CALIF. — ServiceTitan, a provider of enterprise software for U.S. residential HVAC, plumbing and electrical services businesses, is partnering with software company Speetra to integrate pulseM with the ServiceTitan platform to digitally optimize customer engagement.

With the ServiceTitan pulseM integration, home service business owners can use sophisticated SMS technology to automatically send customer satisfaction pulse checks that encourage social media engagement to boost the business’s online authority, reputation and search engine optimization.

“pulseM is built on a simple truth: Homeowners like to talk and engage when great service is delivered,” said Pawan Jaggi, CEO for Speetra. “They demand that the process is fast, trendy and natural. With this integration with ServiceTitan, we make customer engagement a powerful tool for home service companies to easily get their customers talking about their service and experience.”

ServiceTitan’s integration with pulseM gives home service businesses a powerful tool to:

• Capture customer sentiment. Pre-service bios and post-service pulse checks can bring in customer satisfaction and emotion in both speech and text. If a customer is unhappy, the home service business gets notified in real time via SMS text and email with details about why and the customer's contact information.

• Generate social media reviews. pulseM brings happy customers directly to the home service business’s social media accounts, meaning more sparkling, public reviews and bigger, stronger SEO for a company's online presence.

• Track the team’s performance. Have technicians who deserve a slap on the back? Who may need training? pulseM allows a home service business owner to keep track of how well each of his technicians is doing when it comes to customer service.

“Home service business owners count on ServiceTitan to help them improve customer engagement,” said Ara Mahdessian, CEO of ServiceTitan. “This latest integration effort with pulseM does just that. Home services customers can engage on social media and post powerful reviews that will boost SEO for ServiceTitan clients.”