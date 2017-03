His neighbors suspect he struck a deal with Old Man Winter. On mornings after a heavy snowfall as they labor away outside, Richard Burnett leisurely strolls down his perfectly dry, snow-free, stone paver driveway — cup of coffee in hand — to retrieve his newspaper. He waves pleasantly. Neighbors return to shoveling, muttering unintelligibly. “Scorn, envy and intrigue,” says Burnett. “I seem to get it all. Those who aren’t too shy ...