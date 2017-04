BEDFORD HEIGHTS, OHIO—At 48, getting out of bed to face the day’s challenges is often a daunting task. At 93, however, it is simply amazing. Meet Alan Edelman, who, at the age of 93 years young, still works almost every day from 8 am until noon at the now third-generation plumbing supply house Edelman in Bedford Heights, Ohio, just outside of Cleveland. That team currently consists of Alan’s son Sheldon Edelman, president, who provides guidance and direction while seeking ...