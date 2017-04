I’ve had several inquiries from readers regarding the availability of lists. One reader wanted to know if there was an available list for rolling stock on his truck(s) and another on stocking his shop and showroom. I’m sure that in the greater universe and the World Wide Web, there might be a list or two that would approximate the answers to their questions. There is certainly enough data available. In our “at your fingertips” world, it is not an untoward ...