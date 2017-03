Reading through CONTRACTOR’s January issue, a general “theme” presented itself. Most of the columns dealing with the current and future state of the trades concerned itself with manpower. That is, the lack of available manpower moving forward, how to engage the labor force (millennials), what can be done to increase and improve interest in the trades as a choice of vocations, and so on. Popular NowBe a role model for your employeesPassive house utilizes ...