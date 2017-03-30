KANSAS CITY, MO. — Sioux Chief, a family-owned manufacturer of plumbing products, is celebrating its 60th anniversary. The company manufactures more than 90 percent of the products it sells and currently employs more than 650 people.



The company was founded in August 1957 by the late Martin E. Ismert Jr., and got its start packaging specialty fasteners and other items geared toward residential plumbing jobs.



Today, Sioux Chief continues with the third generation of Ismerts, who carry on their grandfather’s mission of focusing on high-quality product innovation and superior customer service.

“Our primary purpose since we were founded is to provide quality to our customers in every way,” said president Joe P. Ismert, “By listening to their needs and developing products to meet those needs, we allow them to be more effective and more efficient.”



To that end, Sioux Chief is known for designing and building its own machines, tools and dies, and equipment in order to insure quality and maintain consistent product tolerances.



The company is committed to manufacturing American products with American materials, most recently by relocating its plant in Nogales, Mexico, back to the United States and adding 30 new jobs.



Its new 600,000 sq.-ft. headquarters in Kansas City, Mo., is currently under construction with an estimated completion date of summer 2017.