GLENDALE, CALIF. — ServiceTitan, provider of enterprise software for U.S. residential HVAC, plumbing and electrical service businesses, is partnering with home services background check and reputation management company The Seal to bring peace of mind to the customer by using verification tools to automatically send customers confirmations with proof of licenses, insurance and employee background checks.

“Customers should feel comfortable in their own home when a service technician answers a call,” said Ed Marchiselli, founder and CEO of The Seal. “The Seal ensures that reputable home service techs are vouched for and automatically prompts the homeowner to go online and submit a review.”

Clients who averaged 20 to 30 Google reviews per week using TheSeal.com automated review requests increased to an average of 30 to 40 weekly reviews when integrated with ServiceTitan.

“Company reputation and customer loyalty are critically important to home service business owners,” said Ara Mahdessian, CEO of ServiceTitan. “With the ServiceTitan integration of The Seal tools, our clients will see higher close rates and more returning customers. They will also see increased conversion rates for reviews on all the review websites.”