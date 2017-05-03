SAINT PAUL, MINN. — The Nexstar Legacy Foundation and Nexstar Network named Kate Cinnamo as the foundation’s new executive director. Cinnamo comes to the foundation with more than a decade of experience in nonprofit fundraising and development. In her role as executive director, she will provide strategic vision and planning to bring the message of the foundation nationwide.

The foundation is a nonprofit dedicated to bringing veterans and young people into the plumbing, heating, cooling and electrical trades through two programs — Troops to Trades and Explore the Trades. These programs promote the trades as offering careers with healthy salaries, upward mobility, stability, the option to work in any city, and even entrepreneurial opportunity. The foundation plans to give away $115,000 in scholarships this year, said Bill Raymond, president of the foundation’s board of trustees.

“I’m so excited to see Troops to Trades and Explore the Trades in action,” Cinnamo said. “It’s going to be a welcome new challenge to help grow these programs. I’m looking forward to building relationships with the Nexstar membership and the community to bring people into the trades.”