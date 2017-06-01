SAINT PAUL, MINN. — Nexstar Network [www.nexstarnetwork.com] hired Heath Betts and Jeff Stagnoli to add to its coaching bench, while former training accountability coach Gresham Ard is moving into a business coaching role. Betts will move into the training accountability coach position formerly occupied by Ard.

“Jeff and Gresham are strong additions to our business coaching team,” said Scott Pearson, Nexstar director of coaching. “I know they, and Heath, will continue to provide the high level of expertise and support that our members are used to.”

Betts has more than 30 years of experience in the HVAC trade and held many different roles during that time, from technician, to manager of multiple shop locations, to regional trainer and now to coach.

In moving to his new business coaching role, Ard is looking forward to working with the leadership among the member residential service companies.

“A company is the reflection and legacy of those who lead it,” Ard said. “As a business coach, I get to work with those leaders to help them discover what it is that they truly want, both in life and for their business, and support them in creating a plan and sustaining their motivation to achieve it.”

Ard has worked with Nexstar members for the last two years as training accountability coach. Nexstar training accountability coaches assist with strategies to ensure that training concepts taught in the in-person Nexstar training classes are enforced and practiced.

Stagnoli has more than 25 years in the HVAC and plumbing trades, working in the field and in sales, marketing and management. Similarly to Ard, Stagnoli will be working closely with owners and upper management at member companies.

“I have had the opportunity to experience many of the challenges that most business leaders face daily (and many curveballs that only happen once in a lifetime),” Stagnoli said. “My passion is to take these experiences and help others navigate and enrich and grow their businesses and their employees’ lives.”

Betts and Stagnoli join a team of 38 dedicated coaches, trainers and support staff who work with plumbing, HVAC and electrical residential service contractors to help them improve their businesses.