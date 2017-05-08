WACO, TEXAS — Mr. Rooter Plumbing received the Franchisees’ Choice designation April 3 at the 26th annual Canadian Franchise Association’s national convention in Niagara Falls, Ontario, Canada. This is the seventh year for the annual Franchisees’ Choice designation program.

The Franchisees’ Choice designees are CFA member franchise systems who voluntarily took part in an independently administered survey. This year, more than 60 CFA member franchise systems participated in the survey. Franchisees were asked to assess their franchisor in key areas of the franchise business model, including the franchisee selection process; franchisee information package; leadership; business planning and marketing; training and support; ongoing operations; and the relationship between the franchisor and franchisee.

Popular Now Use a water jetter to clear clogged drains Establishing ROI for a construction firm Habit 6 & 7 — Synergize & Sharpen the Saw

“Our company takes tremendous pride in receiving an award based on positive feedback from our franchise owners,” said Doyle James, president of Mr. Rooter Plumbing. “They work hard every day to deliver a world class experience to the customer, and we work hard to help them accomplish this.”

In the due diligence process of investigating a franchise opportunity, speaking with existing franchisees about the opportunity being explored is essential. For prospective franchisees, the Franchisees’ Choice designation identifies that a franchise brand has received solid endorsement and ratings from its franchisees.

“The true strength of a franchise system lies in the mutually rewarding relationship between a franchisor and its franchisees,” says Lorraine McLachlan, CFA president and chief executive officer. “Being a Franchisees’ Choice designee is … a vote of confidence because the high rankings in franchisee satisfaction come directly from the franchisees themselves.”