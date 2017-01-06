BATAVIA, ILL. — Flipping a home often means buying it, making some aesthetic or functional improvements, and selling it for a higher price. For Mike Spillane, owner of Spillane & Sons Building and Remodeling, it meant totally gutting a 1,500-sq.ft. building and upgrading it with the latest in efficient design. Spillane purchased the residence in Batavia, Illinois, with the intention of doing a complete remodel. Built in 1930, the home had, until recently, been owned by an elderly ...