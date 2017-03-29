SAN DIEGO — RighTime Home Services San Diego and ARS/Rescue Rooter San Diego donated and installed a new HVAC unit and water heater to Adam Martel, a Navy veteran. Martel was identified through collaboration with ARS/Rescue Rooter and Vet’s Community Connections in San Diego as part of the national ARS Cares Program.

Martel followed the tradition of his grandfather and father and joined the military, serving eight years in the U.S. Navy. On May 19, 2009, he was involved in a helicopter accident, and he stills emotionally suffers from the loss of fellow servicemen.

“I have completed three tours of service, and I have been a part of OEF (Afghanistan) and OIF (Iraq) with numerous medals, awards and citations on board the USS Nimitz,” Martel said. “In 2007, did my re-enlistment on board the USS Arizona in Hawaii. I attempted to join the guard but was disqualified due to my PTSD. The loss was that great.”

After an honorable discharge in 2011, Martel struggled with PTSD and, subsequently, had trouble keeping up with several home repairs. Vet’s Community Connections in San Diego identified Martel through the Wounded Warrior Project as a good candidate for the ARS Cares program.

RighTime Home Services of San Diego and ARS/Rescue Rooter San Diego are part of the American Residential Services network, a Memphis, Tenn.-based, privately held national provider of air conditioning, heating and plumbing services. The ARS Cares program donates an HVAC system or water heater to a veteran in need by enlisting the help of local veterans’ agencies. Once a veteran in need is identified, ARS works with its local service center and ensures the installation process goes smoothly.

RighTime Home Services San Diego went to Martel’s home to originally evaluate the HVAC system. However, the service team also noticed a leak in Martel’s water heater. RighTime reached out to its sister plumbing service center, ARS/Rescue Rooter San Diego, to ensure that a water heater was installed in the Martel home as well, and at no cost.

“We are very happy to have supported Mr. Martel, and we love every opportunity to give back to our community,” said Neil Chapman, RighTime Home Services’ general manager. “In fact, RighTime Home Services had two military veterans, Rich Valle and Jeffrey Berg, working on the project for Martel.”

Chris Mellon, ARS/Rescue Rooter chief marketing officer, agrees: “It is a privilege to be able to serve those who have selflessly served our country. We’re proud of our employees who volunteered to help with this installation, particularly the veterans that are giving back to a fellow vet. Not only are they generous but they already know the value of teamwork, communication and organization, which makes them a valuable part of our team.”

In addition to donating HVAC and water heater equipment and installation, ARS employees across the country will engage in volunteer and civic opportunities geared toward veterans’ services.