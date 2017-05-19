Tomas Lenman started at Wirsbo Bruks AB in Sweden in 1971, where he developed the production process for the first PEX process.

In the North American market, he wrote the ASTM F 876/877 and CSA B137.5 standards for PEX tubing.

He founded and managed Wirsbo Co., (Uponor) and MrPEX Systems, He also managed the start-up of Roth Industries’ PEX Tubing Division.