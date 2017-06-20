KANSAS CITY, MO. — Sioux Chief Mfg. completed the formation of a new Production Control Team in a continuing effort to maximize efficiency and combat some recent shipping and production challenges.



“Our new team will be targeting areas of potential production and shipping concerns — to get them sorted out before they have a chance to become real problems,” said Charlie Browne, director of manufacturing.



The newly formed department is made up of people who had been working in various other positions in the company.

“Team members will be able to focus on what they really excel at doing, which not only helps the department perform better, but lets them do what they do best every day,” Browne said.



The anticipated move of Sioux Chief’s production facilities, which has already begun and is scheduled to continue over the summer of 2017, will pose some very unique challenges for the new team.

“We moved 90 percent of our warehouse and shipping location from Peculiar to Kansas City in just 30 days,” said Wes Thornton, supply chain manager. “That was no small feat, and would not have been possible without the dedicated effort of a lot of great employees.”



Working under Browne, and in addition to Thornton, the Production Control Team includes a continuous improvement manager, an inventory control manager and a master scheduler, each leading a team focused on making the production and shipping of Sioux Chief products as efficient as possible.