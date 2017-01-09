ROLLING MEADOWS, IL — The Board of Directors for Plumbing Manufacturers International (PMI) is pleased to announce that Kittleman & Associates, LLC, a Chicago-based national search firm focused exclusively on CEO search in the non-profit sector has been engaged to conduct a retained search for the association’s new executive director. The current CEO/executive director, Barbara C. Higgens, continues to lead PMI until the transition to the new leader is completed.

“Barb has assembled a dedicated professional staff with a well-connected team of consultants committed to building trusted global industry relationships. With a strong financial footing to support the organization’s strategic plan, this team continues to add membership value year after year” said PMI Board of Directors President Peter Jahrling. “Our network of building industry coalitions expands, with strong and focused industry influence, and our member value is at an all-time high. It is on that solid foundation that PMI continues to build and grow.”

Paul Patton, PMI immediate past board president and head of the PMI board’s search committee for the new CEO/executive director, said the board is confident that Kittleman & Associates will find the right individual with the experience and skills to lead PMI into the future.

“In the meantime, it’s business as usual for PMI. We will ensure the transition is smooth and transparent,” Patton said. “We have achieved a lot over the past years as an organization, and we have great momentum to keep moving forward – an active Board of Directors and engaged member company CEOs, outstanding committee chairs and the willingness of association participants to step up to industry leadership roles, with member value ever increasing.”

Prospective candidates are encouraged to contact Kittleman’s Megan Monaco, by email: mmonaco@kittlemansearch.com.