In this article from EC&M, a recall of about 6,300 electric ranges is being done in response to the death of a 52-year-old professional plumber.

The ranges, manufactured by Arçelik A.S. in Turkey were sold by AJ Madison, State Street Discount, and other stores nationwide and online at Amazon.com from October 2012 through March 2017.

From the article:

Consumers should immediately stop using the recalled ranges, and avoid all direct contact with the product until the electricity supply is shut off. Consumers should contact Arçelik A.S. to schedule a free on-site inspection and repair.

